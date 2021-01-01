Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Georgia Monday for a Georgia Faith Community Call to Action rally.
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Milner, Georgia where he will speak on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration alongside Senate Republicans. The Vice President's speech will also touch upon the importance of fighting for conservative legislators.
He will be returning to Washington, D.C. that evening following the event.
