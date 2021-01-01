Vice President Pence Campaigns For Georgia Senate Candidates Loeffler And Perdue Ahead Of Runoff Election

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 04, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. The Defend the Majority Rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which will decide who controls the United States senate. Loeffler was unable to attend the rally due to a serious accident one of her staff members was involved in. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 Spencer Platt

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Georgia Monday for a Georgia Faith Community Call to Action rally.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Milner, Georgia where he will speak on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration alongside Senate Republicans. The Vice President's speech will also touch upon the importance of fighting for conservative legislators.

He will be returning to Washington, D.C. that evening following the event.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.