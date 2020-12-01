Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday.
According to the Vice President’s office, Pence will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where he will receive a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine progress and the upcoming distribution stage, his office announced.
After the CDC visit, Pence will then travel to Savannah for a campaign rally with Senators Perdue and Loeffler.
“The Vice President will deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of the Republican Senate majority, along with the importance of fighting for conservative legislators”, the statement said.
