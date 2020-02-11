GENEVA, Switzerland (CBS46) -- The World Health Organization named the new coronavirus from China, "COVID-19," during a Tuesday call with reporters.
"Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the OIE Animal Health and the FAO, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease," Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO said about naming the disease.
The WHO said giving the disease a name will help prevent the use of other names that could be stigmatizing or inaccurate and helps give a standard format for any future outbreaks.
During the call, the WHO said as of Tuesday morning, there were 42,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in China and the death toll has crossed 1,000 victims. Outside of China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries with one death reported.
At the WHO, a meeting is being convened over the next 48 hours featuring more than 400 scientists from around the world to address the new virus.
"The main outcome is an agreed roadmap on what questions we need to ask and how we will go about answering those questions," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.
