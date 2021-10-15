ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Waffle House employee is in trouble for pulling a gun on a customer because he would not stop complaining about his order.
Atlanta Police say they received a call at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 13 and responded to a Waffle House on Marietta Street near Centennial Olympic Park.
A man named Candy Franklin claimed employee Angelica Patterson pointed a gun at him during an argument.
Patterson told police that Franklin began arguing with her almost immediately about his order and she changed the order several times because he was unhappy. She said she was so upset that she went outside a one point to take a smoke break and Franklin followed her outside and continued to berate her.
The Waffle House employee claimed that she eventually gave him his food and he left.
There were no witnesses to the incident and the police officer could not access surveillance video at the time.
The employee is facing a charge of aggravated assault. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.