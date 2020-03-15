(CBS46) -- The Waffle House employee who was in isolation at Hard Labor State Park has been cleared by the Georgia Department of Public Health to return home.

Joey Camp told CBS46 that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 9th and went into isolation the next day. Camp said via phone call on Sunday afternoon, that he is feeling better. "I have a clean bill of health," he said.

Camp works at a Waffle House in Canton that temporarily closed after he tested positive.

CBS46 first spoke with Camp when he went into isolation and after being the first and only Georgian with coronavirus to live on the campgrounds.