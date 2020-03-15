(CBS46) -- The Waffle House employee who was in isolation at Hard Labor State Park has been cleared by the Georgia Department of Public Health to return home.
Joey Camp told CBS46 that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 9th and went into isolation the next day. Camp said via phone call on Sunday afternoon, that he is feeling better. "I have a clean bill of health," he said.
Camp works at a Waffle House in Canton that temporarily closed after he tested positive.
CBS46 first spoke with Camp when he went into isolation and after being the first and only Georgian with coronavirus to live on the campgrounds.
"The last three days I've been symptom free," Camp said, on the phone.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement to CBS46 that Camp was released without retesting because he has been asymptomatic for a full week, and is now considered cured.
The statement continued to say that is the new CDC guidance being followed by states.
"I'm ready to get back to work and get back in the community," Camp said. "The only reason I'm still dragging is because I've been on my back the last week and a half ."
The Georgia Department of Public Health also said Camp was hospitalized for some time before isolation at the park. According to the CDC, isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.
The CDC defines quarantine as separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
