NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some restaurants, like Waffle House, stay open 24/7. So what are they doing to keep their establishments clean and their guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic?
According to a company release, their nearly 45,000 associates are taking several precautions that include sanitizing all service items after every customer visits and sanitizing all tables and countertops after every person leaves. This also includes touchscreens and jukeboxes.
Customers eating at one Norcross Waffle House told CBS46 they are glad to hear the company is taking these steps.
"If they keep doing what they're doing they should be fine," Raul Ruiz said.
Here's what Waffle House is asking their customers to do, which includes letting an employee clean your area before you sit down. CBS46 asked the company if they are planning any closures or changes with their locations.
In a statement, a spokesperson said they have no comment at this time and that the COVID-19 situation around the country remains fluid.
