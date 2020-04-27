BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- In-house dining is once again an option at 330 of Waffle House's approximately 400 Georgia locations.
The Georgia-based restaurant chain made the move Monday, the first day Gov. Brian Kemp allowed it.
CBS46 News had a camera crew at the Peachtree Road location in Brookhaven Monday morning. Almost all of the customers who showed up were picking up to-go orders, including Steve Economos.
“We’ve been dining here for 15 years, ever since my first kid was born, so we know the entire staff and want to come support them," said the father of four.
He said he wasn't quite ready for a sit-down meal yet but that he might return later in the week.
"My wife and I will probably go first before we bring the kids out, but soon enough we’ll have ‘em out," he said.
Company spokeswoman Njeri Boss didn't seem concerned that the nation is watching as Waffle House locations become some of the first restaurants to reopen their dining rooms, even as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.
“Everybody’s watching us anyway. It’s a meal and a show when you come in. We have nothing to hide," said Boss.
Waffle House had already begun to implement a series of new health and safety precautions before closing its dining rooms. Now that most have reopened, new protocols include every associate wearing a protective mask, stringent disinfecting between customers, and blocking off certain tables and bar stools to allow for social distancing.
“We’re hoping that people will see that we’ve taken this very seriously. We have spent a lot of time over these last six weeks watching what the grocery stores have gone through as they’ve had to evolve their safety precautions," said Boss. "We feel pretty confident that what we’re offering is a safe environment for our folks to come in, sit down and get a great, hot meal.”
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
