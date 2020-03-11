CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Waffle House, Inc. said Tuesday a worker at a restaurant in Canton tested positive for COVID-19 and last worked at the location on March 1.

Since then, the restaurant on Marietta Highway has been closed so it could be thoroughly sanitized, the company said.

Although workers who were working with the infected person on March 1 self-quarantined at their homes through Saturday, the question remains: What do you do if you ate at the Canton Waffle House on March 1?

The Georgia Department of Health urges anyone potentially affected to contact Nancy Nydam at nancy.nydam@dph.ga.gov or call 404-657-2700.

The company said to it's knowledge, no other associates have shown signs of illness.

If you have experienced coronavirus symptoms, be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center.

For the latest on this case, click here.

RELATED: