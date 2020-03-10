CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Waffle House, Inc. said Tuesday a worker at their store in Canton, Georgia tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus and worked on March 1.
The store, on the 1800 block of Marietta Highway, was closed so it could be thoroughly sanitized, the company said. The worker in question has since been released from the hospital and is under quarantine. Waffle House said it worked closely with the Cherokee County Health Department when the positive test was diagnosed.
Waffle House said the Health Department instructed them to tell workers who were working with the infected person on March 1 to self-quarantine at their homes through Saturday. The company said to it's knowledge, no other associate has shown signs of illness.
"We continue to work with state and local health department personnel for guidance," Njeri Boss, director of Waffle House public relations said. "Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the safety of our associates and customers."
Waffle House said as of now, this is the only COVID-19 issue at any of their locations.
