BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time Thursday, Jeannie Smith walked back into ‘There Gastropub’ in Brookhaven, a place where she worked for three years.
Just eight months ago she got into a car accident that almost took her life. It happened on I-285 near Northside Drive.
Her attorney told CBS46 she rear-ended someone, then her car went up in flames.
According to police reports, a truck driver pulled over to help when out of nowhere a blue Ford Mustang slammed into all three of them and just kept going, leaving Jeannie was severely injured.
“I have a broken arm, a broken leg and they took out my spleen," said Smithwick. “I’m surprised I didn’t die.”
Her family said she had a traumatic brain injury that left her in a coma.
Jeannie said she’s now walking again, just in time to celebrate her birthday.
“To come from that place to where she is now, celebrating her 31st birthday…yes it's a miracle, a true miracle” said Jeannie’s mother Denise Mccrenie.
