ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, announced a special in-store collaboration with SKRIT, the new streetwear line by Atlanta’s own Waka Flocka Flame Tuesday.
Waka Flocka Flame will do a special in-game performance at The Hawks’ home contest against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
The game marks the second of 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, which pays homage to Atlanta culture, past, present and future.to help introduce the co-branded four-piece capsule.
Following the game, he will host a meet-and-greet at the main Hawks Shop with fans who purchase items from the collection.
SKRIT Streetwear is intended for both the young and seasoned fan with the neutral-color palette.
SKRIT streetwear will be available for purchase for fans exclusively available at the main Hawks Shop, near Gate 1 at State Farm Arena. Each item in this collection features the Hawks’ logo on elevated luxurious t-shirts, fleece crewnecks and joggers.
“I'm excited about bringing SKRIT to my hometown of Atlanta with one of the most iconic teams in the NBA,” said Waka Flocka. “SKRIT has no creative ceiling, and I consider this one of the most potentially worth while investments I've made in a long time.”
To secure a ticket for the Hawks game on Friday, that includes a custom Hawks x Waka Flocka T-shirt and $10 of food and beverage credit, click here.
