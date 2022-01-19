ATHENS (CBS46) — The Wake-n-Bake Off, a unique cooking and baking competition, is returning to Athens on Feb. 6, according to a press release.
The event is taking place at Terrapin Brewery & Taproom on Newton Bridge Road from 4 to 8 p.m. Local restaurants will showcase their very own recipes that use Terrapin's Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout as an ingredient.
Athens dignitaries and personalities will be on hand to judge and award prizes for first, second and third. Fans will also have the chance to vote for their favorite for the People's Choice award.
The $20 ticket includes a limited-edition Wake-n-Bake Mug, one (1) pour of Wake-n-Bake Stout and food tastings from the local restaurants. All ages are welcome. Anyone under the age of 21 is not required to purchase a ticket but will not receive the Wake-n-Bake mug or the pour of Wake-n-Bake Stout.
A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
Limited tickets are available here.
Terrapin's Atlanta Brewery & Taproom at The Battery will host its own event on Feb. 27. Further details will be announced soon.
