ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Saturday afternoon to discuss their ongoing investigation into Friday's incident in which Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed during a struggle with officers of the Atlanta Police Department.
The GBI has been working at the scene to determine exactly what happened, with most of the current information coming from bodycam footage. The agency said that witnesses from the scene have been spoken to, and additional videos of the incident have also been reviewed.
Reports suggest that after a physical confrontation, Brooks managed to take one of the officer's tasers before fleeing on foot. Allegedly, Brooks gained some distance from officers before turning around to point the taser back at the police. At that point, Officer Garrett Rolfe fired his weapon at Brooks, striking him. Brooks later died at the hospital after surgery.
The GBI said they have release the video of the incident Saturday so that the public can see what information they have at this point in the case.
During a press conference late Saturday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Officer Rolfe had been terminated immediately while the second officer involved, Officer Devin Bronsan, has been placed on administrative leave. It was also confirmed that Atlanta Police Department Chief Erika Shields had resigned.
Sorry the officers had to go through this, but am glad they're okay.
