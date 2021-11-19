ATLANTA (CBS46) — CVS Health and Walgreens have announced that they will offer COVID-19 booster shots to all adults ages 18 years and older.
Starting Nov. 20, nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens has also announced that the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available at nearly 9,000 locations.
This expanded eligibility comes as many families prepare to travel for the holidays and COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, putting people at greater risk to contract and spread COVID-19 and experience more severe symptoms.
All adults 18 and older who received their Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series at least six months ago or received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago are now recommended to receive a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
Schedule a booster at Walgreens by clicking here or schedule an appointment at CVS by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.