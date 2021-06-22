ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking to get vaccinated? Walgreens is now giving out $25 to any customer who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
From June 22-26, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens locations will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash.
The move comes after many other vaccination incentives launched nationwide including the CVS vaccine sweepstakes and the Vax-A-Million and Vax for the Win drawings in Ohio and California.
According to Walgreens, once you get vaccinated, the cash reward will be available immediately with a myWalgreens account. If not, customers can sign-up and receive the reward the same day, or opt for a $25 Walgreens gift card.
Kids are also a part of the deal. Parents and guardians can receive the $25 reward on behalf of eligible teenagers ages 12-15 who get vaccinated.
The offer is not available in Arkansas, New Jersey, or New York. Learn more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.