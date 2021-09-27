ATLANTA (CBS46) — Are you eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot? Walgreens is now offering the extra dose to the millions of Americans who qualify.
To be eligible, you must meet one of the following criteria:
- Be 65 years and older.
- Be a resident in long-term care.
- Be 18–64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
- Be 18-64 years old with increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of your job or institutional setting.
If you meet eligibility and are looking to get the additional shot, you must wait six months since your last Pfizer dose before getting the booster.
To schedule a COVID-19 booster vaccine, click here.
