ATLANTA (CBS46) — Be on the lookout if you've purchased a Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle set from Walgreens.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Walgreens sold about 54,000 units of the toy between September 2019 through January 2020.
So far, no injuries have been reported, but Walgreens has received at least eight reports of the toy detaching.
With the recall, consumers are encouraged to immediately take the rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.
