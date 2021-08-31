ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Popular drugstore chain, Walgreens, said it would raise the minimum wage of all its staff to $15 an hour on Tuesday, as the drugstore chain joins several U.S. firms in trying to retain and lure more people back to work.
About half of Walgreens' 190,000 employees already make at least $15 an hour and will not see their pay increased. The remaining half will see their pay boosted, the company said. The $15 increase, which applies to both full- and part-time workers, will be phased in and completed by November 2022.
This Walgreens pay raise comes amid a shortage of workers in some industries as millions of Americans quit their jobs in search of higher wages or a better work-life balance.
The "Great Resignation" — as the phenomenon has been dubbed — is leaving millions of jobs unfilled and hiring managers scrambling to find workers.
The change is set to start in October.
