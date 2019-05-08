ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in southwest Atlanta are pushing back against Renew Atlanta’s decision to deprioritize the Complete Street project plan for Cascade Road Phase 2.
The city’s failure to address the dangerous conditions along Cascade—from Avon Avenue to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard—leaves residents at a heightened level of vulnerability due to higher rates of walking and taking public transit to work, and lower rates of vehicle ownership in the area.
The hazardous stretch of roadway ranks fifth on Atlanta’s High-Injury Network list and is plagued with poor visibility for drivers and deadly pedestrians crosswalks. These residents said, the city is doing nothing to rectify the safety measures along the busy corridor isn’t an option local organizers and community members are willing to accept.
“We understand that the funding isn’t available to make it a complete street, and we also understand that doing nothing fails to meet the key considerations—safety, equity and mobility—Renew Atlanta extended to all of its projects,” said Wykeisha Howe, Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy Elementary School parent and active PTA member. “We’ve organized “Walk a Mile in Cascade’s Shoes,” to remind everyone that Cascade residents deserve more respect because the conditions on this road are especially hazardous for the families that live, learn, and work in this area.”
Community members, including parents and students from Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy Elementary School, walked from the school along Cascade Road to raise awareness about the road’s conditions.
The group walked to the crosswalk at the intersection of Rogers and Cascade, where a 52-year-old Cascade resident, David Gordon, was hit by a driver and killed while crossing the street in the crosswalk in January.
These residents wants the city to fulfill their promises and fix the roads in Southwest Atlanta.
