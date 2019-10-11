ATLANTA (CBS46) – People across metro Atlanta will head to downtown Duluth this weekend to help raise money to fight a life-threatening genetic disease.
People with polycystic kidney disease and their friends and family will be walking to raise money to fight the deadly disease. PKD, as it’s called, is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure and more than 50 percent of people who have it will develop kidney failure by the age of 50.
For more information about the 2019 and how to register, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.