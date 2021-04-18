Good news! COVID-19 vaccines became more accessible Sunday.
Walk up vaccinations are now available at Mercedes-Benz stadium with no appointment needed and extended hours.
“I’m glad that people are just getting out and getting vaccinated I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said local, Cassie Pritts.
The Fulton County Board of Health believe people should able to get shots quickly and efficiently, calling it critical.
“They’re pretty quick here… I was in and out last time probably in for 10 or 15 minutes. I have had a friend who was a walk-in … and he said he was here for no more than an hour.” Pritts explains.
Ricky Jenkins is a truck driver and works long hours, but was able to make time to come out to get vaccinated. “It’s kind of hard get in there when you’re working you know,” said Jenkins.
“It impacted my family members... they didn’t pass but they are doing better now,” Jenkins went on to say.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given at the Mercedes-Benz location.
If you have already gotten your first shot, but plan to walk up for your second dose, health officials ask you make sure it’s been at least 21 days since your initial appointment.
“I know that in this world today this is what we need to do to protect ourselves and protect others so I gave in and said let’s go do it,” said local Jenee Tolliver who made an appointment.
The goal for many is to get the shot in order for things to slowly but surely get back to normalcy.
“If you really care for those people that are in your lives …and want to do anything possible to keep them safe … you know that should be enough to make us want to get the shot,” said Eric Smith.
