LAFAYETTE, GA (CBS46)-Fire officials have ruled a fire which killed a man as accidental.
According to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the City of LaFayette fire department responded to a house fire on Fortune Street on March 5 at 11:30 p.m.
When units arrived, they found the body of John Wiley, 23.
Wiley was located in one of the bedrooms.
“It has been determined that the fire originated in the immediate area of the refrigerator and water heater. The 32-year-old, 900 square foot home was completely destroyed by the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Wiley is the twenty-fourth victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020.
No working smoke detectors were found in nineteen of the twenty-two fatal fires so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.