WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walker County opened a storm shelter ahead of anticipated severe storms Saturday night.
The shelter is at the Walker County Civic Center located at 10052 N. Hwy 27 in Rock Spring.
The National Weather Service placed Walker County in the "Enhanced Risk" area for strong to severe storms.
Anyone who needs a safe place to wait out the anticipated storms is welcome.
