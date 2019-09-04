ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walmart's CEO announced that after several mass shootings, his company would be taking a stand against gun violence by discontinuing the sale of ammunition used in high-powered military weapons and short barrel rifles.
The store is also cutting all handgun sales. Only hunting and sporting rifles and the ammunition they require will stay in stock
“When you look at all the mass shootings that are happening all across the country someone has to take a stance and say you know that’s it,” said Walmart shopper Harvey Maclin.
CBS46 went to experts at Stoddard's Range and Guns to get clarity on what this really means for gun shoppers.
“It appears to me they are limiting the semi-automatic capability or use of these rounds,” said Stoddard’s manager Daniel Stuckey.
After selling out current inventory, Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle ammunition “such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons.”
It will also discontinue handgun ammunition sales and discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, which is the last remaining state selling handguns in Walmart stores. After all the items are sold, they will no longer be available.
The rounds that can be loaded automatically will not be available.
“A bolt action rifle, which when fired requires the user to actually eject the round and then load a new round, substantially slows that person’s ability to fire consecutive rounds within short amounts of time,” Stuckey said, explaining how the different ammunition works in various guns.
The news is controversial, but shoppers we talk to say it's necessary.
“It’s going to be controversial obviously, but controversial decisions need to be made and the decision to pull ammo, and that’s step one,” said Walmart shopper, Sean McKenzie. “I love the second amendment just as much as anyone else, but something has to be done to protect people and to protect kids,” he added.
“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” said Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon.
He says the move comes after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and the shooting in Southhaven, Mississippi where one Walmart employee shot and killed two other employees.
“As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same,” McMillon wrote in a statement. “Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts. It will include long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.”
Walmart along with Kroger, are banning open carry in their stores as well.
