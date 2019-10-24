MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Times are tough right now for Melanie Callaway. She has been forced to drive her disabled child around in a rental van for the past month.
“It’s very stressful and I worry about his safety,” Callaway said.
Callaway said she went to the Walmart Auto Center on Willow Lane in McDonough last month to have her back tires balanced. When she picked up the van, she realized a service technician also rotated her tires and in doing so made a huge mistake. The front tire fell off her specialized van in the parking lot.
“Of all places, yes. A big company like that you would think they would have some regulations and certifications for the people that work there to do a simple job like that,” Callaway said.
Since then, Walmart failed to fix the problem. But after a half a dozen calls from CBS46, the claims department agreed to overnight her a check for more than $6,000 to cover repairs.
“You do what you have to do to take care of the customer bottom line,” Callaway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.