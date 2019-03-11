ATLANTA (CBS46) – Walmart workers in Georgia will be getting a little more in their paychecks soon thanks to the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.
The company said Monday that more than 912,000 U.S. workers for the company were given a share of $207 million in cash bonuses. For the state of Georgia, this translated to roughly $8.8 million for associates thanks to the fourth quarter performance.
The company said for the full fiscal year, Walmart associates in the U.S. were given nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Georgia, associates were given $32 million in bonuses for the fiscal year.
Overall, the company said total revenue for 2018 was $500.3 billion. The company said it had a consolidated operating income of $20.4 billion which was flat year over year. It also sent $14.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
