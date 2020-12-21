Walmart one-ups Amazon: You don't need to leave home to return packages for free

From press release: Just in time for the busy holiday return season, we are excited to announce that customers can return items purchased online* (shipped and sold by .com) without ever having to leave home. Now, customers can schedule a return through our new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which is an incredibly convenient way to make that unwanted gift *magically* disappear. Even more magical, this new return option is not only super-easy but also free, and here to stay beyond the holiday season.