BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of Walmart customers were hurried to safety during a tornado warning in Winder Thursday morning.
"Our phones alerted us first and then they moved us to the back," shopper, Kristal Boyd said.
It happened around 9 am at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway NW in the midst of several severe storms roaring through Georgia.
Boyd said once the warning sirens went off, Walmart associates corralled everyone in the store to aisle 22.
"For some reason, they chose the toilet paper aisle," Boyd stated with a smile. "It was aisle 22. So we followed them and just stood back there for 30 minutes and they let us go."
At the time, there were reports of a possible tornado in the area and customers were asked to stay inside.
Although no tornado touched down, Boyd said she and the dozens of shoppers were grateful they followed the safety protocol just in case.
"It made me feel really safe. I am glad they did that. Otherwise I probably would have left my cart and tried to go home," said Boyd.
Another woman who said she was in the Walmart at the time, took to Twitter with her experience:
I was there. They released everyone. Shortly after the tornado warning was issued, they came over the loud speaker and told everyone (employees and customers) to get to the back of the store.— Thrifty Birds (@rachie1975) February 6, 2020
