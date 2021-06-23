ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walmart and the Elton John AIDS Foundation are joining forces with AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition to provide free HIV testing along with education materials and resources during six parking lot events around the Atlanta area Sunday.
The events will focus on expanding access to testing in local communities, a vital first step at effective prevention and treatment for people at risk of or living with the disease.
The mobile HIV testing events are taking place at the following parking lots and times:
• 9 a.m. –Nnoon, Sam’s Club, 2901 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA
• 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 844 Cleveland Ave, East Point, GA
• 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1801 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA
• 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker, GA
• 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 6149 Old National Hwy., College Park, GA
• 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 835 MLK Jr. Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA
The National HIV Testing Day events will feature mobile units and teams from AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition, along with Walmart’s Community Health Workers who can provide information in a safe and supportive setting.
These teams will be on hand to offer counseling for additional resources and care, which will ultimately help lead to better health outcomes for people living with HIV.
There are approximately 250,000 people in the southern United States who are living with HIV, but who are not receiving regular HIV treatment.
This indicates an urgent need for increased HIV testing, education, and resources in the area.
Atlanta specifically has HIV prevalence 2 times higher than the state average and 4 times higher than the national average. Some Atlanta zip codes have prevalence 6-8 times the national average.
Further compounding the health crisis, the AIDS epidemic disproportionately impacts communities of color. The epidemic also has a significant impact on the LGTBQ+ population, with half of Black gay men and a quarter of Latino gay men projected to be diagnosed with HIV within their lifetime.
“Walmart is committed to helping our customers live better, healthier lives by making quality, affordable healthcare accessible for the communities we serve. The collaboration with the Elton John AIDS Foundation is an important extension of our mission,” said Lori Flees, SVP and Chief
Operating Officer, Walmart Health & Wellness. “By focusing on southern states, we’ll be able to advance health equity on a local level by increasing access to crucial testing resources for our customers who have the greatest need. We also hope to destigmatize testing since people will
be able to get tested where they already shop for groceries and household essentials.”
‘The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to provide HIV prevention services and care to the most vulnerable communities globally and in America. By partnering with Walmart, we are able to increase everyday access to testing services for those who might not usually seek out
HIV testing,’ says Anne Aslett, CEO, Elton John AIDS Foundation. ‘For National HIV Testing Day, we are proud to have AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition on site at Walmart locations to provide free HIV screenings and educational resources.
We encourage anyone in the area to visit a testing site on 27 June to find out your status and help end the AIDS epidemic in America.’
Walmart and the Elton John AIDS Foundation are united in a mission to increase access to HIV testing and resources and are committed to working towards a future free from AIDS.
