The trade fight between the United States and China has intensified as the two countries hit each other with their biggest round of tariffs yet.
On Monday, 10 percent tariffs went into effect on an estimated $200 billion worth of products imported from China, and they include everything from the everyday household products like shampoo and paper towels.
It's an increase consumers are sure to feel in their pockets.
"It's not just everything that's coming in from China, it's also involving items that have any Chinese components in it and it's really affecting probably everything that we see, look and touch of products in the country today," says Jeff Burrows, owner of home remodeling store Pro Source.
Another round of tariff increases is expected to go into effect on January 1 that would make a combined increase of 25 percent.
