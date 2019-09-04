(CBS46) -- The Walton County Sheriff''s Office made a drug bust Wednesday morning.
The department announced the bust on its Facebook page showing the paraphernalia seized, calling it a "Party On The Go" suitcase.
The suitcase contained a pound and a half of marijuana, THC oil, a 9mm gun, and $7,000 cash.
On the Facebook post, the department made it clear this type of "party" will not be tolerated: "What it didn’t have was the sense to stay out of Walton County!!" #bringintheAgameonAshift #personaluseprobablynot"
