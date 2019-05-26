MONROE, Ga (CBS46) -- Monroe firefighters battled the heat and the flames at a home on Masters Drive Sunday afternoon.

PICTURES from the scene

No one was hurt in the fire but firefighters say the house is a total loss.

There's no word on what started the blaze.

WATCH: Crews battle blaze at Monroe home

