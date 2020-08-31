WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A homeowner found quite the surprise Friday after finding a python in their backyard.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the homeowner killed the large snake and turned it over to local authorities.
The Georgia DNR’s Urban Wildlife Program said the python likely belonged to someone who no longer wanted it and released it.
In a post on Facebook, Georgia’s DNR urged owners of exotic pets contact animal shelters or rescue groups for animals they no longer want or can care for.
“Releasing exotic pets, like pythons, can have serious negatives effects on the natural environment,” the said.
Walton County Animal Control said no one had reported the python missing.
