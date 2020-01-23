LOGANVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a number of vehicles were illegally entered in the Greenridge Drive area of Loganville.
Authorities said that these incidents were a little different than any they have worked before.
They said that almost all the vehicles contained valuables such as cell phones and tablets, but none of these were taken.
The sheriff's department said that to make the case even stranger, the vehicle doors were not closed after the suspect entered the vehicles, which left investigators wondering if the suspect was just trying to find a vehicle with keys the ignition for an easy steal.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone that lives in the area that saw anything out of the ordinary to call them immediately.
They are working hard to solve this case quickly, and they are hoping that someone caught the suspect on a security camera.
