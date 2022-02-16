ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Board of Health is offering incentives to residents who get vaccinated this month.
A $100 gift card will be given to Fulton County residents, ages 5 and up, who get their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccination locations include:
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349
- Adamsville Regional Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- College Park (Willie J. Freeman) Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
The Stonewall site will be open Tuesday through Saturday and the Adamsville and College Park sites will operate Monday through Friday.
Hours across all locations are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
