ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Falcons and America Red Cross have teamed up to host a blood drive that will net donors Falcons tickets!
The blood drive will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and those participating will walk away with two tickets to a pre-season game, while supplies last.
The American Red Cross says the drive is being held because blood supplies are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.
“Patients rely on the generosity of volunteer donors to help ensure a stable blood supply,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager for the Red Cross Southern Blood Services Region, in a press release. “We thank the Falcons for providing this opportunity for the community to help those in need."
Anyone who wishes to participate can do so by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification are needed at check-in.
