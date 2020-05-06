(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, and Adam Sobal cook at Ventanas in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS46) Food & Wine Magazine are doing what they can to help support those in the food and beverage industry. As restaurants across the country were forced to closed due to the pandemic, it left the majority of workers unemployed.

Officials with the magazine said they felt a need to help the industry the publication works so closely with so they turned to an organization, Southern Smoke, that helps restaurant workers in crisis, to kick off a huge fundraising initiative.

Click here, if you like to donate. Food and Wine Magazine and CBS46 are owned by the Meredith Corporation.

