ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) You can make a child's holiday a little brighter by becoming one of Santa's honorary elves!

The United States Postal Service has launched the website 'beanelf.com' and it allows people to answer letters from children across the globe.

Those letters are asking for everything from toys to basics, like a warm coat or comfortable shoes.

Anyone who would like to get involved can make a child's Christmas wish come true by 'adopting' one of the letters.

