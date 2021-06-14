ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Warrants have been secured for the arrest of a McDonough woman who is accused of fraud and forgery, Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Monday.
32-year-old Christina Hutchins is wanted in connection with a Henry County case. Hutchins's is charged with one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the 1st Degree.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division discovered that the suspect initiated a damage claim for the amount of
$485,” said Commissioner King.
“Ms. Hutchins submitted receipts to Progressive Insurance for the repair of a personal computer and cellphone. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the repairs never took place and the invoices had been forged.”
On June 1, the arrest warrants were issued by a Henry County Judge.
