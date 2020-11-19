Wanted catalytic converter thief

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Woodstock Police needs your help identifying the owner of this white car.
In late September 4 catalytic converters were removed from vehicles at 400 Arnold Mill Way in Woodstock. The vehicle captured on surveillance camera is believed to be involved in the thefts.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact WPD Tip Line. 770-592-600 ext1127
