Atlanta, GA (CBS46) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is looking to fill nearly 100 vacancies in its Air and Marine Operations. Agents are recruiting at the HAI Heli-Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center this week.
“We do an important job and we need people to help us out with that job, we need to bring on more,” said Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent Sean Driscoll.
He said they’re competing against airlines to fill the positions.
“We’re all competing for the same pilots and there’s only so many of them out there right now,” he said. “We need to train more, this generation we need to definitely get more people interested in aviation.”
CBP is trying to recruit people who are interested in blending law enforcement with aviation. Pilots are needed for a variety of critical missions throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
CBS46 flew in a Black Hawk helicopter with them during the week of Super Bowl. They were responsible for securing the air space above the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Serving as eyes in the sky above big events like Super Bowl and inaugurations is just one of many missions they carry out. They also work with U.S. Border Patrol to secure the border and with state and local law enforcement agencies to conduct surveillance, warrant, and search and rescue missions.
Driscoll said they’ll even help with disaster relief including pulling people off roofs during flooding.
“Having a shortage of pilots, we’re not able to assist in those missions as much and they’re important missions,” he said.
Driscoll, who works out of Manassas, Virginia now said it’s a job that brings satisfaction. When he worked in Laredo, Texas he took drugs and criminals off the street.
He said, “You feel pretty good knowing you did that and this is a job where you get to do those kinds of things.”
CBP has extended 19 conditional job offers at the Atlanta expo so far this week. They will be back out at the HAI Heli-Expo Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.