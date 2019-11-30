Forest Park, GA. (CBS46) --The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad is looking for a murder suspect wanted for a Thanksgiving Day shooting.
Deputies are trying to track down 22 year-old Jalen Leverette. He’s accused of shooting a man in the neck during an argument at a home in Forest Park Thursday. The victim was identified as 20 year-old Jason Martin.
Leverette is 5’9”, about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him call 911. Anyone with information about where he is should call 770-477-4479 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
