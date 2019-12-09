COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help identifying three people they say broke into a Covington pharmacy and took off with the store’s cash register on Friday.
The masked individuals used a crowbar to break into Citizens Express Pharmacy on Tate Street. They went through the pharmacy’s shelves before one of the suspects took the cash register from the front counter and left the scene.
A red Dodge Charger was seen entering and leaving the scene at the time of the burglary.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Julie English at 770-385-2148 or Julie.english@covingtonpolice.com.
