FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Florida man who wanted for the murder of an elderly Polk County woman was captured by Atlanta Police during Pride weekend.

Taiwan Blandin was arrested Saturday, October 12. He faces a slew of charges including: reckless driving, attempt to commit certain felonies, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a felony, having a false driver's license, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

Blandin was arrested at 2:30 a.m. after he allegedly carjacked a victim in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. Officer caught him as he attempted to flee in the vehicle, and then on foot.