LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Virginia man wanted for murder was spotted in Troup county Tuesday morning.
Authorities notified Troup County Sheriff's Office that a suspect involved in a murder case
in Clifton Forge, Virginia was possibly headed to the Troup County area.
Around 11:26 a.m. an investigator with the Sheriff's Office spotted 41-year-old Kenneth Staples vehicle on the 400 block of New Franklin.
LaGrange Police arrested Staples and transported him to Troup County Jail.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
