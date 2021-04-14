APD most wanted

Editor’s note: The narratives below are written by the City of Atlanta Police Department. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Atlanta Police Department needs help finding several people accused of committing crimes ranging from aggravated assault to felony murder.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to report information anonymously.

Andre Evans.JPG
Cedric Goodwin.JPG
Cody Ray Simmons.JPG
DeMarcus Lynwood.JPG
Demetrius McDowell Jr..JPG
James Mitchell.JPG
Jeffery Alexander Cash Jr..JPG
Jordan Pack.JPG
Marcus Rozier.JPG
Robert Henderson.JPG

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.