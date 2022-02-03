CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked to extinguish a massive warehouse fire in Bowden Thursday night.
The fire started around 9 p.m. at 1281 Robinson Road from what officials believe is storm related.
The warehouses are used for reselling products from stores.
No injuries reported. The building is a total loss.
Investigators are working to determine the cause.
