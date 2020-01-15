ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It feels like Spring in Atlanta. The problem is it is starting to look like Spring, and it's only January. It's not just the warm weather, it's the nearly six inches of rain this month that is bringing out early blooms and early bugs.
Since December 1st, Atlanta has only seen three nights at or below freezing. Yellow bells, forsythia, irises, and daffodils are all making an early appearance.
Christie Bryant, President and Owner of Speaking For the Trees, tells CBS46 if Georgia doesn't see some colder weather this winter, except bugs to be bad this year. As far as treating a current bug problem in your backyard, Bryant says to be patient.
The insect buildup has to be bad enough for treatment, otherwise you can wait for beneficial bugs like lady bugs to eat the bad ones in the Spring. Reaching unnecessarily for the pesticides can do more harm than good. Pesticides can kill the good bugs like lady bugs and bees.
Other pests like fleas, are also making an early appearance. Christina Hill from the Atlanta Humane Society told CBS46 it's important to keep pets on flea, tick, and heartworm treatment year round to prevent infestation during warm spells.
