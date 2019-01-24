LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46)- Metro Atlanta communities are expecting to see cold temperatures, which has led to warming shelters being opened for the homeless.
The LaGrange-Troup Homeless Coalition's Warming Shelter will remain open for those in need.
The center is also in need of donations which include microwaveable meals, frozen and shelf stable, soft drinks, and snacks.
The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. It is located at 150 East Lukken Industrial Drive in LaGrange.
If you or anyone you know may need help getting to the Warming Center, you can call 911 or come to the LaGrange Police Department and an officer will provide a ride to the center. The LaGrange Housing Authority and the Troup County Sheriff’s Department also offer free transportation.
