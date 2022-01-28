ATLANTA (CBS46) — A warming center will be available at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, for East Point residents only, looking for a place to stay warm during cooler temperatures.
The City Annex Building, located at 3121 Norman Berry Drive, will remain open for 24 hours throughout the weekend.
East Point city officials say residents can call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance.
The warming center can accommodate up to 80 people, and masks are required. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available for those in need.
